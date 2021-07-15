China stats bureau says exports, imports to maintain relatively fast growth this year
China's exports and imports are likely to maintain relatively fast growth this year, said Liu Aihua, spokesperson for China's National Bureau of Statistics, at a briefing on Thursday after the release of second-quarter gross domestic product data.
China faces relatively big pressure on employment, she said.
