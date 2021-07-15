Left Menu

China stats bureau says exports, imports to maintain relatively fast growth this year

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-07-2021 08:32 IST
China's exports and imports are likely to maintain relatively fast growth this year, said Liu Aihua, spokesperson for China's National Bureau of Statistics, at a briefing on Thursday after the release of second-quarter gross domestic product data.

China faces relatively big pressure on employment, she said.

