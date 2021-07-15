Haiti receives first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines - UNICEF

Haiti received on Wednesday its first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the U.S. government through the COVAX mechanism, the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a statement.

Haiti was the only country in the Americas without a single dose of COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of this batch, the statement said.

