Haiti receives first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines - UNICEF

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 15-07-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 08:37 IST
Haiti received on Wednesday its first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the U.S. government through the COVAX mechanism, the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a statement.

Haiti was the only country in the Americas without a single dose of COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of this batch, the statement said.

