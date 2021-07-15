Haiti receives first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines - UNICEF
Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 15-07-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 08:37 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
Haiti received on Wednesday its first 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, donated by the U.S. government through the COVAX mechanism, the UNICEF regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean said in a statement.
Haiti was the only country in the Americas without a single dose of COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of this batch, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
