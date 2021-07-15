Another drone spotted near Jammu Air Force Station
Days after terrorists used armed drones to attack the Air Force Station (AIF) in Jammu, another drone was spotted in the same area in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Further details of the incident are awaited.
Over the last few weeks, drone activity has been spotted in a few other parts of the union territory. Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and other similar unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).
The Air Force Station sustained minor damage in the attack that took place last month. It is being probed by the National Investigative Agency. (ANI)
