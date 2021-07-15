Left Menu

Another drone spotted near Jammu Air Force Station

Days after terrorists used armed drones to attack the Air Force Station (AIF) in Jammu, another drone was spotted in the same area in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-07-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 11:00 IST
Another drone spotted near Jammu Air Force Station
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after terrorists used armed drones to attack the Air Force Station (AIF) in Jammu, another drone was spotted in the same area in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Further details of the incident are awaited.

Over the last few weeks, drone activity has been spotted in a few other parts of the union territory. Srinagar, Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla have imposed bans on the storage, sale, possession, use and transport of drones and other similar unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The Air Force Station sustained minor damage in the attack that took place last month. It is being probed by the National Investigative Agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021