Maharashtra govt nod to ACB probe against Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra government on Thursday gave approval to the state's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for opening an inquiry into allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for demanding Rs 2 crore to reinstate police officer Anup Dange, who was suspended by the former during his tenure.

Maharashtra govt nod to ACB probe against Param Bir Singh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra government on Thursday gave approval to the state's Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for opening an inquiry into allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for demanding Rs 2 crore to reinstate police officer Anup Dange, who was suspended by the former during his tenure. Police officer Anup Dange had alleged that he was approached by a person claiming to be a relative of Param Bir Singh to get him reinstated into the Mumbai Police after his suspension by paying Rs 2 crore.

Dange in his complaint to Maharashtra Home Department had also alleged that Param Bir Singh had links with criminal elements. The agency had sought approval of the state government for open inquiry after they found some substance in the complaint of the officer in their preliminary enquiry.

Param Bir Singh is already facing FIR and probe in his alleged wrongdoings during his tenure as Thane police commissioner. He has been made a witness in the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren death case also. Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have also recorded his statement in the alleged corruption and money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (ANI)

