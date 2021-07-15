YSRC to raise Krishna water dispute, AP special status in Parliament

The ongoing dispute with Telangana over river Krishna waters and implementation of promises made to the state under the AP Reorganisation Act are some of the main issues that the YSR Congress will raise in the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament.

The YSRC will also reiterate the demand for the grant of special category status to Andhra Pradesh as per the promise made in Parliament.

Ahead of the Parliament session beginning on July 19, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with his party MPs to discuss the strategy to be adopted and the issues to be raised.

Talking to reporters at the end of the meeting, YSRC Parliamentary Party leader V Vijayasai Reddy said they would raise the issue of illicit utilization of Krishna water by the neighboring Telangana government for power generation, depriving AP of water for irrigation and drinking needs.

The state has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court on the issue.

''We will raise the illegal projects being constructed on river Krishna by Telangana. We will also demand that the Centre immediately notify the jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board,'' Vijayasai said.

Referring to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the Rajya Sabha member said the YSRC was strongly opposed to its privatization.

''We have already suggested various alternatives for turning the VSP around, instead of selling away the government stake. We will ask the Centre to take back its decision to divest its stake in VSP,'' the YSRC leader said.

He said the Telangana government owed over Rs 6,100 crore in the form of electricity charges.

The Centre's intervention would be sought to prevail upon Telangana to clear the dues forthwith.

Vijayasai maintained that they would not compromise on the issue of securing special category status to the state.

''We have raised the issue with the Centre at least a dozen times so far and we will continue to raise it.

Also, all promises made to AP under the Reorganisation Act, 2014, have to be fulfilled,'' he added.

The Rajya Sabha member said the central government was yet to approve the revised cost estimates, amounting to over Rs 55,000 crore, for the Polavaram project.

''This has been pending for over 29 months now. We will ask the Centre to do this expeditiously and also clear pending dues related to the project,'' he added.

YSRC leader in Lok Sabha P Midhun Reddy said they would request the Centre to clear the Disha Bill passed by the state Legislature, aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women and children.

''We will raise several other issues related to the state,'' he said.

