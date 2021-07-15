Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as earnings gather pace; jobless claims fall

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 19:02 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday following the latest batch of quarterly corporate earnings reports, while data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.4 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34924.81. The S&P 500 fell 5.3 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 4369.02​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.2 points, or 0.06%, to 14635.781 at the opening bell.

