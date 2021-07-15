Left Menu

SDMC mayor showcauses sanitation officials during inspection

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 20:02 IST
SDMC mayor showcauses sanitation officials during inspection
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) mayor Mukesh Suryan Thursday issued showcause notices to officials during his inspection of sanitation services in west zone's Vikaspuri, the civic body said in a statement.

During the inspection, the mayor took stock of sanitation services in Kali Basti, JJ Colony Hastsal and Budhela village of the ward and found heaps of unattended garbage in the area. ''He asked officials to maintain the services in a proper manner in the ward and also asked concerned authorities to issue showcause notices (to responsible officials) after finding garbage lying unattended in the area,'' the statement said.

Suryan also took stock of facilities in D-block park in Vikaspuri and directed officials to make arrangements of for lights in the park.

He directed officials to address public issues on priority basis, the statement said. PTI AKM TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021