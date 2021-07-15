Left Menu

Noida CMO Deepak Ohri transferred

After a stint of almost 15 months, Gautam Buddh Nagars Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri was transferred on Thursday, according to an official order. Ohri was appointed as the CMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar on April 18, 2020 during the the first wave of COVID-19.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:43 IST
Noida CMO Deepak Ohri transferred
  • Country:
  • India

After a stint of almost 15 months, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri was transferred on Thursday, according to an official order. Ohri has been appointed as the joint director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Saharanpur Division, according to the order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Dr. Suneel Kumar Sharma, additional CMO of Meerut, has been appointed as the new CMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the order stated. Ohri was appointed as the CMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar on April 18, 2020 during the the first wave of COVID-19. Ohri had taken over the charge from Dr. A P Chaturvedi, who had a rather short stint of around a fortnight after Dr. Anurag Bhargava.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021