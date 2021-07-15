Noida CMO Deepak Ohri transferred

After a stint of almost 15 months, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepak Ohri was transferred on Thursday, according to an official order. Ohri has been appointed as the joint director of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Saharanpur Division, according to the order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Dr. Suneel Kumar Sharma, additional CMO of Meerut, has been appointed as the new CMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the order stated. Ohri was appointed as the CMO of Gautam Buddh Nagar on April 18, 2020 during the the first wave of COVID-19. Ohri had taken over the charge from Dr. A P Chaturvedi, who had a rather short stint of around a fortnight after Dr. Anurag Bhargava.

