Security forces bust LeT module, arrest 3 in J-K’s Bandipora

Security forces busted a terror module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit by arresting three militant associates in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.

A terror module of proscribed terror outfit LeT was busted by arresting three militant associates and recovering incriminating material including arms and ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

He identified the arrested as Suhaib Ahmad Malik alias Asif and Aejaz Ahmad Najar -- both residents of Gundpora, and Touseef Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Chittaybanday, Bandipora.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, fake SIM cards, forged documents etc were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing logistics and other support like providing fake SIM cards to the active militants of the LeT, he said.

The trio was also in contact with active LeT militants across the border including operational commander Babar who had tasked them to monitor the movement of police, security forces and political functionaries in the area, the spokesman said.

He said Babar had also promised the trio for the supply of three AK rifles in the coming days so that they could formally join the militant ranks.

The three were further tasked to carry out weapon snatching till the consignment of weapons could be smuggled in and delivered, he added.

A case has been registered and investigation into the matter initiated, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)