Farmer in UP killed over land dispute

PTI | Banda | Updated: 16-07-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 00:14 IST
Banda (UP), Jul 15 (UP) A 51-year-old farmer was allegedly killed by some unidentified people at Pawaiya village of this district, police said on Thursday.

The body of Badna Prajapati was found in the morning by his son, they said.

A police official said that primarily it appears that land dispute has led to the killing.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter is on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

