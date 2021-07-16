Left Menu

Kidnapped 3-year-old boy rescued in Delhi after over 1 month, 5 arrested

The Delhi Police has rescued a three-year-old boy from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area over a month after he went missing and arrested five people on kidnapping charge, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Raj Rani (70), her daughter Anuj Rani (35), Seema (35), Sunita (29) and Sarvesh (49). The child went missing from north Delhi's Timarpur on May 22, following which his father filed a complaint with the police.

Kidnapped 3-year-old boy rescued in Delhi after over 1 month, 5 arrested
The Delhi Police has rescued a three-year-old boy from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area over a month after he went missing and arrested five people on kidnapping charge, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Raj Rani (70), her daughter Anuj Rani (35), Seema (35), Sunita (29) and Sarvesh (49).

The child went missing from north Delhi's Timarpur on May 22, following which his father filed a complaint with the police.

During the probe, suspicion fell on Sunita, who resides in the victim's neighbourhood. She and all those in touch with her were questioned, a senior police official said.

''On Tuesday, we got to know that the child was in the Jahangirpuri area and a mother-daughter duo was trying to sell him. Following a raid, Raj Rani and her daughter Anuj Rani were arrested and the child was also rescued,'' he said. Interrogation of the mother and her daughter led to the disclosure of the names of their associates who were also subsequently arrested, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said that during questioning, the accused disclosed they were running short on money due to the Covid pandemic which is why they planned to kidnap children.

Sunita planned to kidnap the boy and was given assurance by her acquaintance Sarvesh, an autorickshaw driver, that selling him would fetch Rs 70,000. They also involved Seema, Anuj Rani and her mother Raj Rani in the plan, the DCP said. After kidnapping the boy they were looking for a suitable buyer when they got arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

