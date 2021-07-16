Left Menu

Biden says situation in Hong Kong deteriorating, China not keeping commitments

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 03:30 IST
The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitments with regard to the territory, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, ahead of U.S. sanctions expected on Friday against Chinese officials.

"The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating, and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made in how they're going to deal with Hong Kong," Biden told a news conference, when asked about the expected U.S. actions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

