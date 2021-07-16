Biden says situation in Hong Kong deteriorating, China not keeping commitments
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 03:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitments with regard to the territory, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, ahead of U.S. sanctions expected on Friday against Chinese officials.
"The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating, and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made in how they're going to deal with Hong Kong," Biden told a news conference, when asked about the expected U.S. actions.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules
Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse
Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse
Biden to comfort families in Florida after condo collapse