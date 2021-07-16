Biden says situation in Hong Kong deteriorating, China not keeping commitments

The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitments with regard to the territory, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, ahead of U.S. sanctions expected on Friday against Chinese officials.

"The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating, and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made in how they're going to deal with Hong Kong," Biden told a news conference, when asked about the expected U.S. actions.

