Biden says U.S. reviewing how soon it can lift European travel ban
He said he is likely to be able to answer "within the next several days what is likely to happen... I'm waiting to hear from our ... COVID team as to when that should be done."
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 03:31 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States is reviewing when it can lift restrictions that ban most-non U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from much of Europe after German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the issue.
"It's in process now," Biden said of discussions about when restrictions could be lifted. He said he is likely to be able to answer "within the next several days what is likely to happen... I'm waiting to hear from our ... COVID team as to when that should be done."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Angela Merkel
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- United States
- COVID
- German
- U.S.
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia "emergency" COVID-19 curbs to be effective July 2-20 -minister
Mexico's COVID-19 death toll could be 60% higher than official count
Indonesia "emergency" COVID-19 curbs to be effective July 2-20 -minister
Thailand reports daily record of COVID-19 deaths as some tourists return
Australia's New South Wales reports 24 locally acquired COVID-19 cases