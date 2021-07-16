Left Menu

Biden says U.S. reviewing how soon it can lift European travel ban

He said he is likely to be able to answer "within the next several days what is likely to happen... I'm waiting to hear from our ... COVID team as to when that should be done."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 03:31 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States is reviewing when it can lift restrictions that ban most-non U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States from much of Europe after German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the issue.

"It's in process now," Biden said of discussions about when restrictions could be lifted. He said he is likely to be able to answer "within the next several days what is likely to happen... I'm waiting to hear from our ... COVID team as to when that should be done."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

