Left Menu

US: 4 officers shot, 2 critically, in Texas standoff with man

PTI | Texas | Updated: 16-07-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 07:45 IST
US: 4 officers shot, 2 critically, in Texas standoff with man

Four officers were shot and wounded, two critically, after a man barricaded himself in a house in a small West Texas town, authorities said.

The episode began about 2 pm on Thursday in a residential street in Levelland, about 50 kilometers west of Lubbock.

Details were sketchy, but Levelland Police said in a social media posting that three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, while one went to a Levelland hospital.

A statement from the Levelland hospital said it went on lockdown.

Police said one of the wounded officers was from the Levelland Police force. Hockley County sheriff's deputies, the FBI, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock police tactical unit were assisting Levelland Police at the crime scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021