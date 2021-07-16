Olympics-Ugandan athlete goes missing, host city searching with police
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-07-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 13:25 IST
An Ugandan athlete in Japan for the Olympics has gone missing, and the team's host city in western Japan is conducting a search with police, Japan's top government spokesman said on Friday.
Public broadcaster NHK reported the athlete was a weightlifter, and that an official at the host city, Izumisano, in Osaka prefecture, noticed he was missing during a PCR test.
