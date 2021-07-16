Left Menu

Upset over non-payment of salary, sanitation worker consumes poison

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 16:47 IST
Upset over non-payment of salary, sanitation worker consumes poison
  • Country:
  • India

A sanitation worker allegedly upset over the non-payment of his salary consumed poison at the collectorate here on Friday, an official said.

He has been admitted to a government hospital and his condition is critical.

A sweeper appointed in Jaitpur block, Bhushan (35), consumed some poisonous substance at the collectorate in the afternoon. He was immediately admitted to a government hospital for treatment, Additional SDM Saurabh Pandey said.

Bhushan is associated with the collectorate for a long time and was said to be upset over the non-payment of his salary for the past three months, Pandey said.

Dr Gulsher Ahmed of the district hospital said that the condition of the sanitation worker is critical.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021