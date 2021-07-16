C'garh: Naxals kill villager on suspicion of being police informer in Gariaband

A group of Naxals allegedly killed a 35-year-old man in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on suspicion that he was a police informer, police said on Friday.

The district, which borders with Odisha, has witnessed an incident of Naxal violence after a long time.

Advertisement

Armed ultras attacked Parshuram Bhujia at his native village Aama Mora, located on the hills under Mainpur police station limits, 170 km away from capital Raipur, on Thursday night, said Sukhnandan Rathore, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gariaband. According to locals, a group of armed rebels, active on the other side of the inter-state border, stormed into the village and attacked Bhujia with sharp-edged weapons, killing him on the spot, he said.

The brother of the deceased informed the police about the incident, following which a team of security personnel rushed to the area and the body was taken to Mainpur for post-mortem, he said.

“Maoist pamphlets recovered from the spot claim that the deceased was acting as an informer for the Odisha police,'' Rathore said, adding that a search operation has been launched in the area to trace the ultras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)