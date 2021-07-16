Arunachal Pradesh embarks on three-pronged strategy to curb drug menace

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a three-pronged strategy to fight the drug menace in the north-eastern state.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the Arunachal Pradesh Policy on Psychoactive Substances 2021-26, which will emphasise supply reduction, demand reduction, and harm reduction, an official press release said.

There will be a synchronised effort in the fight against substance abuse with the formation of a state-level authority headed by the chief minister, and district-level committees.

The bodies will meet at regular intervals, the release added.

