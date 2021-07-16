Left Menu

Trainer aircraft crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:03 IST
Trainer aircraft crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead
  • Country:
  • India

One occupant was killed and another was injured as a small trainer aircraft crashed on Friday afternoon in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a senior police official said.

Earlier, another official had said that it was a helicopter, but as per the updated information given by district superintendent of police Pravin Mundhe, it was a trainer aircraft.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges around 4.30 pm.

''One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries,'' he said.

One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the aircraft, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021