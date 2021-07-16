Trainer aircraft crashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra; one dead

One occupant was killed and another was injured as a small trainer aircraft crashed on Friday afternoon in the Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a senior police official said.

Earlier, another official had said that it was a helicopter, but as per the updated information given by district superintendent of police Pravin Mundhe, it was a trainer aircraft.

The incident took place near Wardi village in the district's Chopda area which is part of the Satpura mountain ranges around 4.30 pm.

''One occupant was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities while the second person has sustained injuries,'' he said.

One of the occupants was a woman but it was not yet clear who was piloting the aircraft, police said.

