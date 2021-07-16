Left Menu

Leopard attacks woman in Uttarakhand’s Tehri

PTI | Tehri | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:09 IST
Leopard attacks woman in Uttarakhand’s Tehri
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was injured after allegedly being attacked by a leopard in the Hindolakhal area of Uttrakhand’s Tehri district, officials said on Friday.

Rina Devi (21) was returning home along with other women after sowing paddy in the fields late on Thursday evening when she was attacked by a leopard hiding behind the bushes, forest ranger Devendra Pundir said.

The big cat ran into the nearby forests when Devi’s companions raised an alarm, he said.

Rina, who sustained cuts on her neck in the attack, was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Hindolakhal from where she was referred to Srinagar base hospital after first aid, Pundir said.

Her condition is said to be out of danger, he said. PTI COR ALM AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021