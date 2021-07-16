Leopard attacks woman in Uttarakhand’s Tehri

A woman was injured after allegedly being attacked by a leopard in the Hindolakhal area of Uttrakhand’s Tehri district, officials said on Friday.

Rina Devi (21) was returning home along with other women after sowing paddy in the fields late on Thursday evening when she was attacked by a leopard hiding behind the bushes, forest ranger Devendra Pundir said.

Advertisement

The big cat ran into the nearby forests when Devi’s companions raised an alarm, he said.

Rina, who sustained cuts on her neck in the attack, was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Hindolakhal from where she was referred to Srinagar base hospital after first aid, Pundir said.

Her condition is said to be out of danger, he said. PTI COR ALM AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)