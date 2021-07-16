Left Menu

APEC members call for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -Yonhap

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:12 IST
APEC members call for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -Yonhap
  • Country:
  • United States

APEC member nations called for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the region to accelerate its economic recovery after a virtual meeting of its leaders on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported citing the leaders' statement.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members also agreed to accelerate recovery by facilitating free and fair trade and environments for investment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021