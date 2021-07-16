APEC members call for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -Yonhap

APEC member nations called for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the region to accelerate its economic recovery after a virtual meeting of its leaders on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported citing the leaders' statement.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members also agreed to accelerate recovery by facilitating free and fair trade and environments for investment, it said.

