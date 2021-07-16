J-K: CBI raids residences of two former Kashmir Divisional Commissioners
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at nine places in Srinagar and Jammu in connection with an ongoing investigation of a case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at nine places in Srinagar and Jammu in connection with an ongoing investigation of a case. The probe agency raided the premises of two then Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir; then Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; then Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar and then Tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar and the accused (private person/beneficiary) in an ongoing investigation of the case, as per an official release.
During the searches conducted so far, incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu and New Delhi, fixed deposits of more than Rs 25 lakh, cash of Rs 2 lakh (approximately), keys of 6 bank lockers and a number of bank accounts have been unearthed. The agency had registered a case (Roshni scam) on the directions of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir. It was alleged that ownership rights of state land measuring around 7 Kanals 7 Marlas situated at a prime location in Srinagar, were conferred arbitrarily on an ineligible applicant at a throwaway price, thereby causing huge loss to the state exchequer.
It was further alleged that the land category was also arbitrarily changed by the then public servants who were members of the Price Fixation Committee (PFC). Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)
