Thane civic official accused of sexual harassment surrenders
PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:50 IST
A Thane civic official accused of sexual harassment surrendered before the local court on Friday, police said.
TMC deputy commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar was accused of sexual harassment two days ago by a COVID facility staffer and he surrendered in JMFC Court II, a Kapurbawadi police station official said.
