Thane civic official accused of sexual harassment surrenders

A Thane civic official accused of sexual harassment surrendered before the local court on Friday, police said.

TMC deputy commissioner Vishwanath Kelkar was accused of sexual harassment two days ago by a COVID facility staffer and he surrendered in JMFC Court II, a Kapurbawadi police station official said.

