Cycling-Mohoric wins Tour de France stage 19

Slovenian Matej Mohoric of the Bahrain Victorious team won the 19th stage of the Tour de France, a 207-km ride from Mourenx on Friday. Mohoric's win comes two days after his team's accommodation and vehicles were searched by French police amid an investigation into potential doping.

Bahrain Victorious said they were complying with the investigation.

