Cycling-Mohoric wins Tour de France stage 19

Reuters | Libourne | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Slovenian Matej Mohoric of the Bahrain Victorious team won the 19th stage of the Tour de France, a 207-km ride from Mourenx on Friday. Mohoric's win comes two days after his team's accommodation and vehicles were searched by French police amid an investigation into potential doping.

Bahrain Victorious said they were complying with the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

