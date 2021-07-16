Left Menu

CBI books Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited, its promoters in bank fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 20:25 IST
CBI books Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited, its promoters in bank fraud case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered an FIR against Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited and its promoters for allegedly cheating an SBI-led consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,028.94 crore, officials said Friday.

The central probe agency conducted a search operation on Friday at seven locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Bulandshahr.

''It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused including private company & its Directors had cheated the banks by way of diversion of funds and sham transactions with related parties,'' a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency has alleged that the company produced fabricated account books, misrepresented figures to borrow funds and siphoned off various loan proceeds. The allegations were based on forensic audit report, the spokesperson said.

Along with the company, the CBI has also booked its promoters Akhtar Aziz Siddiqi, Sham Sundar Dhawan, Bindu Dogara, Ritushri Sharma, Arun Kumar Joshi and Randhir Jain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021