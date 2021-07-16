Left Menu

HC says sexual assault without penetration is also rape, upholds conviction

In a judgement passed last month, the judge dismissed the mans appeal challenging the sessions courts order finding him guilty of raping an intellectually-challenged woman.The appeal argued that there had been no penile intercourse between him and the victim.But the HC noted that forensic evidence proved a case of sexual assault.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:32 IST
HC says sexual assault without penetration is also rape, upholds conviction
  • Country:
  • India

Holding that a sexual assault without penetration also falls within the definition of rape under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of a 33-year-old man for rape. Justice Revati Mohite-Dere also upheld the sentence of 10 years rigorous imprisonment awarded to the man, a city resident, by the trial court in 2019. In a judgement passed last month, the judge dismissed the man's appeal challenging the sessions court's order finding him guilty of raping an intellectually-challenged woman.

The appeal argued that there had been no penile intercourse between him and the victim.

But the HC noted that forensic evidence proved a case of sexual assault. ''The soil found on the clothes of appellant and prosecutrix (victim) matched the earth collected from the spot where the sexual assault took place. The same is evident from the Forensic Science Laboratory report. The said evidence gives credence to the prosecutrix's case that she was sexually assaulted by the appellant,'' the HC said. ''It hardly matters...having regard to the evidence that there was no penile-vaginal intercourse. Fingering of the vagina also constitutes an offense under the law,'' the high court said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

AP to launch flagship startup promotion scheme

 Global
2
Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

Rising cybersecurity concerns driving government IT modernization: IBM study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers; India's daily COVID-19 infections rise by 38,949 and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospi...

 Global
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021