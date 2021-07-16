Left Menu

India administers over 38.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses today, nearly 40 cr in total

India administered more than 38.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses on Friday, taking the cumulative vaccination coverage to nearly 40 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India administered more than 38.79 lakh COVID vaccine doses on Friday, taking the cumulative vaccination coverage to nearly 40 crores. As per the Union Health Ministry, India has administered 39,93,62,514 COVID vaccine doses so far, while 38,79,917 doses were administered today.

Further, the ministry informed that 16,35,591 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 2,11,553 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 12,16,46,175 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 45,98,664 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As per the ministry, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry informed. (ANI)

