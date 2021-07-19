Left Menu

Rajasthan road transport corporation chief manager arrested for taking bribe

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday arrested the chief manager of the State Road Transport Corporation here for demanding bribe from staff conductors to allot them duty as per their convenience, officials said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 21:34 IST
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday arrested the chief manager of the State Road Transport Corporation here for demanding bribe from staff conductors to allot them duty as per their convenience, officials said. Shiv Kumar Sharma used to take a monthly amount of Rs 2,000 from conductors, they said. Some of the aggrieved conductors filed a complaint against him which was verified and the accused was held taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 from the complainants, they said.

He has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act, Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) B L Soni said.

