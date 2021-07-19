Sonia Gandhi asks Punjab Congress MPs to work unitedly, repeat 2017 Assembly Polls victory

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked Punjab Congress MPs to work unitedly and repeat the victory of 2017 Assembly Polls in the state, said party leader and MP Gurjeet S Aujla on Monday. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi called Congress MPs from Punjab and asked them to work unitedly to strengthen the party in the state and repeat victory in Assembly Polls," Aujla told ANI.The development follows a meeting of MPs from Punjab with Pratap Singh Bajwa at his residence today.

Earlier today, amid the ongoing tussle in Punjab Congress, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from the state met at the party Bajwa's residence in Delhi to discuss issues related to the state unit. Congress MPs Manish Tewari, Jasbir Gill, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Mohd Siddiqui, Praneet Kaur, Santokh Chaudhary, Ravneet Singh Bittu and others attended the meeting.

However, Congress MPs had categorically denied discussing the Captain-Sidhu rift, saying they formulated strategies to corner the government in the Monsoon session.Pratap Singh Bajwa had said the farmers' protest and issues related to Punjab were discussed in the meeting. Meanwhile, after months of infighting in the state unit as Navjot Singh Sidhu openly rebelled against Captain Amarinder Singh's government over several issues, Congress appointed the former cricketer as president of the party's Punjab unit.

Besides Sidhu, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as Working Presidents of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. The decision came after rounds of meetings between Congress high command with Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sindhu. (ANI)

