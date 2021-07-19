MP woman accuses man of concealing religious identity, rape, forced conversion

A probe has started after a woman claimed that a man who befriended her in 2010 by concealing his religious identity had raped her at knife-point in 2011 and also forced her to convert in order to perform a nikah, police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

The woman, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, has claimed she was working in a call centre when the accused, who used to wear a sacred thread and kada (metal bangle), befriended her, MG Road police station in charge DVS Nagar said.

Advertisement

'' In her complaint, she has said the man barged into her house in February, 2011 when she was alone and had raped her at knife-point. He also threatened to circulate obscene videos of her on social media. She has also said the accused forced her to convert in order to perform nikah,'' he said.

A case under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act and IPC was registered on Sunday night and allegations leveled by the victim were being probed, Nagar informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)