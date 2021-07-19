Left Menu

AP govt keeps in abeyance order transferring subjects from Revenue to Finance Depts

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 19-07-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 22:42 IST
  Country:
  • India

Amaravati, July 19 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday kept in abeyance its order transferring the subjects Commercial Taxes and Registrations and Stamps from the Revenue to the Finance Department.

Ten days ago, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued the order transferring the subjects, ''to have more synergy of resource mobilization with the Finance Department''.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy was handling Commercial Taxes along with Excise, while another DCM Dharmana Krishna Das was in charge of Registrations and Stamps alongside Revenue (lands).

They reportedly took the issue up with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and protested the manner in which the transfer of subjects was sought to be effected.

On Monday, the Chief Secretary issued another order, keeping the previous GO in abeyance since the government constituted a Committee of Secretaries to review every department with regard to improvement in public service delivery, expenditure optimization and revenue augmentation.

With this, the two critical revenue-earning departments have been retained with Revenue Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava.

