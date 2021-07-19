Left Menu

Woman commits suicide after killing her children

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-07-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2021 23:46 IST
A woman committed suicide after killing her daughter and infant son here, police said on Monday.

Priya Dahiya was a BA third-year student, they said.

She lived with her husband, Arun, and their children – Priya (six) and one and half-month-old boy – in Uttaranchal colony, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atul Kumar Sonkar said.

According to the officer, the woman took the extreme step due to a clash with her husband, who hails from Jhaal village in Shamli district and works as a property dealer.

He told police that on Sunday evening when he returned from the market, he saw Priya and Navya hanging from an iron grill.

His son was lying unconscious on the bed, he said.

With the help of neighbours, he took them to GTB hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

A case was registered in this regard at the Loni border police station area and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

