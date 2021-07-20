2 labourers found dead in separate incidents in UP’s Sultanpur

Two labourers were found dead at separate places here on Monday, police said. The body of Acchelal Yadav (40) was found by a railway gateman near block road crossing in the Lambhua area around 6 am, they said.

In the other incident, Rakesh (30), who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found hanging from a tree near Keshavpur village, they said, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem and investigation in the two cases was on.

