2 labourers found dead in separate incidents in UP’s Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-07-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 00:47 IST
Two labourers were found dead at separate places here on Monday, police said. The body of Acchelal Yadav (40) was found by a railway gateman near block road crossing in the Lambhua area around 6 am, they said.

In the other incident, Rakesh (30), who had been missing since Sunday evening, was found hanging from a tree near Keshavpur village, they said, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem and investigation in the two cases was on.

