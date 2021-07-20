Suspended Jaipur councillors sent to judicial custody

The three Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation councillors, who were suspended by Rajasthan government for allegedly misbehaving with the local body's commissioner, were sent to judicial custody after they surrendered before a local court here.

Last month, the Department of local self-governance issued the orders suspending mayor Somya Gurjar, and councilors Ajay Singh Chauhan, Paras Jain (all three from the BJP), and Shankar Sharma (independent) for allegedly manhandling, pushing and abusing Yagya Mitra Singh Deo, the commissioner.

Advertisement

An FIR was also lodged against the four accused in this regard at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Gurjar was granted bail but magistrate Amit Sharma rejected the application filed by the councillors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)