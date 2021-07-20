Jain directs officials to expedite implementation of Delhi's ambitious 24x7 water supply project

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain on Tuesday directed officials to implement the city government's ambitious project for round-the-clock water supply in the capital as soon as possible.

''The scheme should be implemented as soon as possible for the benefit of the people of Delhi and all technicalities should be addressed in a time-bound manner,'' a statement quoted Jain as saying.

Advertisement

The minister said that officials should maintain accountability and responsibility at all levels in the department to plug the wastage of water. As part of the project, the capital will be divided into five to six zones and each zone will be assigned to one private operator for 15 years, an official said.

The operator will be responsible for operation and maintenance of water supply lines, sewers lines and pumping stations.

The DJB will have control over all water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants and primary underground reservoirs ''At present, the utility floats a separate tender for each work. Now, we will award these works to one operator for 15 years to save time and resources,'' the official said.

''The consultant appointed to study the proposed project has submitted feasibility reports and estimates. Terms and conditions are being finalised for tenders,'' he said.

On an average, each household in Delhi gets around four hours of water supply per day. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) supplies around 935 million gallons of water per day (MGD) against the demand of 1,150 MGD.

Officials said there will be no change in the water demand when the 24x7 water supply project is implemented. Asked about non-revenue water, the official said it will be the responsibility of the operator to minimise water leaks and thefts. In Delhi, around 42 per cent of water gets stolen or leaked, according to official data.

In January 2013, the DJB had implemented the 24x7 water supply project in Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar areas on pilot basis.

Delhi gets 860 MGD raw water from neighbouring states through various river sources and canals. Besides, it draws 95 MGD from ground water resources. On Saturday, the utility had supplied 955 MGD water in 24 hours, the highest ever. The DJB hopes that its water supply capacity will touch the 980 MGD mark by year end. PTI GVS KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)