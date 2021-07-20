Left Menu

Punjab extends disability schemes' benefits to Mucormycosis disabilities

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced the extension of benefits of existing schemes for persons with disability to those suffering from any disability caused by Mucormycosis, commonly referred to as Black Fungus.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:58 IST
Punjab extends disability schemes' benefits to Mucormycosis disabilities
Captain Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced the extension of benefits of existing schemes for persons with disability to those suffering from any disability caused by Mucormycosis, commonly referred to as Black Fungus. He made this announcement while reviewing the state's Covid situation through a virtual conference. The benefits will be extended as per the nature and degree of the disability, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the Medical Education Department to establish Post-COVID care centres in government medical colleges & hospitals for free follow-up of the cured Mucormycosis cases. Though Mucormycosis cases have declined, with only 3-4 cases reported per day last week, Chief Minister has nonetheless, directed the concerned departments to monitor the situation and keep an eye on patients recovering from Covid-19.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal, in a brief presentation, informed the meeting that follow-up with Tab Posaconazole has to continue for 3-6 months after therapy with Amphotericin B.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021