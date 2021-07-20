Biden to name Kanter as Justice Dept antitrust chief -source

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to name lawyer Jonathan Kanter as the Justice Department's antitrust chief, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Biden administration previously chose two antitrust progressives with tech expertise, Tim Wu for the National Economic Council and Lina Khan to be a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission. Kanter, who previously worked for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and two other big law firms, would take the reins of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division amid calls for tougher antitrust enforcement, especially with regard to four big tech platforms: Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)