Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-07-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 00:04 IST
SCOREBOARD: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Hasaranga 13 Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Hasaranga 29 Ishan Kishan b Rajitha 1 Manish Pandey run out 37 Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Sandakan 53 Hardik Pandya c Dhananjaya b Shanaka 0 Krunal Pandya b Hasaranga 35 Deepak Chahar not out 69 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 19 Extras: (B-1 LB-4 W-16) 21 Total: (For 7 wickets in 49.1 overs) 277 Fall of Wickets: 1/28 2/39 3/65 4/115 5/116 6/160 7/193 Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 7.1-0-53-1, Dushmantha Chameera 10-0-65-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 10-0-37-3, Lakshan Sandakan 10-0-71-1, Chamika Karunaratne 6-1-26-0, Dasun Shanaka 3-0-10-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-10-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021