SCOREBOARD: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI

India Innings: Prithvi Shaw b Hasaranga 13 Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Hasaranga 29 Ishan Kishan b Rajitha 1 Manish Pandey run out 37 Suryakumar Yadav lbw b Sandakan 53 Hardik Pandya c Dhananjaya b Shanaka 0 Krunal Pandya b Hasaranga 35 Deepak Chahar not out 69 Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 19 Extras: (B-1 LB-4 W-16) 21 Total: (For 7 wickets in 49.1 overs) 277 Fall of Wickets: 1/28 2/39 3/65 4/115 5/116 6/160 7/193 Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 7.1-0-53-1, Dushmantha Chameera 10-0-65-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 10-0-37-3, Lakshan Sandakan 10-0-71-1, Chamika Karunaratne 6-1-26-0, Dasun Shanaka 3-0-10-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 3-0-10-0.

