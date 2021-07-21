Left Menu

IMF, World Bank to hold October annual meetings only partially in-person

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-07-2021 01:57 IST
The International Monetary Fund and World Bank 2021 annual meetings will be held in a hybrid format from Oct. 11-17 with officials from member countries invited to attend in person, but public events and press conferences held virtually, the IMF said on Tuesday.

IMF and World Bank Group buildings will be open only to essential staff, certain government ministers and governors and delegates attending the meetings, the Fund said.

The IMF said it and the World Bank Group "will continue to monitor the worldwide epidemiological situation and if needed, amend this plan in accordance with relevant guidance" from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

