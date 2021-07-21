Left Menu

UK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was publishing a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, which include reviewing options to limit the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment in higher education. A new online tool called StreetSafe will be launched shortly which will enable people to anonymously pinpoint locations where they feel unsafe and say why, Patel wrote in a piece published in The Times on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 06:02 IST
UK home secretary outlines steps to tackle violence against females

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was publishing a new strategy to tackle violence against women and girls, which include reviewing options to limit the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment in higher education.

A new online tool called StreetSafe will be launched shortly which will enable people to anonymously pinpoint locations where they feel unsafe and say why, Patel wrote in a piece published in The Times on Wednesday. The ministry of justice will commission a 24/7 rape and sexual assault helpline, she wrote in the newspaper https://bit.ly/3BiUNu9.

"The first ever top cop for Violence Against Women and Girls will report to the National Policing Board, which I chair. They will be the point of contact for every police force to share best practice and monitor progress in tackling these crimes", Patel said, outlining her plans in The Times. There will also be a "Safety of Women at Night" fund, and more money for specialist support services, including helplines to tackle issues such as revenge porn and stalking, Patel said in her article.

"And the vile, barbaric practice of "virginity testing" is going to be criminalised," she wrote, adding that this year she will come up with a specific strategy aimed at tackling domestic abuse. A government report this month said that between March 2019 and March 2020, 1.6 million women in England and Wales experienced domestic violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, U.S. COVID-19 vaccines

 Global
2
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order from Russian firm

 India
3
All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting process for getting international recognition to Covaxin.

All-party meeting on COVID: Sources say some parties sought expediting proce...

 India
4
Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

Google celebrates Colombian Independence Day with a doodle on July 20

 Colombia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021