1,005 kg of ganja worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 21 (PTI): A total of 1,005 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth over Rs 2 crore in the grey market, has been seized in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made from a lorry on Tuesday during a vehicle-check, they said.

The driver and the cleaner of the lorry were taken into custody, and a case was registered, the police said.

Inquiry revealed that the narcotic was sourced from Sileru in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and being taken to Madhya Pradesh, they said.

