Assam orders probe into death of scores of birds in Barpeta

The Assam Forest Department has ordered a probe into the death of a large number of birds after consuming crops, which were allegedly sprayed with poison, in Barpeta district, an official said on Wednesday.

Scores of birds, including sparrows and cuckoos, died at Bohori Silgaon village on Monday after consuming crops in a paddy field, the PRO to the forest minister said in a statement.

Advertisement

''Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has asked the chief wildlife warden and the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) to institute a probe into the incident and to submit the action taken report immediately,'' he said.

The dead birds have been sent for post-mortem examinations and results are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death, but forest officials visiting the place said it is a suspected case of poisoning.

''The chief minister has also brought the matter to the notice of the environment and forest minister and asked him to initiate necessary action,'' the release said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the Barpeta Road Ranger and a suspect was arrested.

''Investigation is underway to nab more culprits involved in the incident,'' the PRO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)