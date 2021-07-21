Biden committed to maintaining Turkey sanctions over S-400

President Joe Biden is committed to maintaining sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for buying Russian S-400 missile defenses and would impose further sanctions if Ankara bought additional major arms systems from Moscow, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday.

In congressional testimony, U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland also condemned Turkish Cypriot authorities' announcement of a partial reopening of Varosha, an abandoned town, for potential resettlement, ratcheting up U.S. criticism. (Reporting By Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed)

