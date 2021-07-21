Area commander of ultra outfit among eight extremists arrested in Jharkhand

The self-styled area commander of a banned outfit, who was wanted by police in over 50 extremist-related cases, was arrested with his seven other accomplices in naxal-affected West Singhbhum district, a top police official said on Wednesday.

Ajay Purty alias Manoj Purty alias Birsa Hassa Purty alias Budha, the commander of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) and seven other extremists of his group were arrested from a jungle near Itti-Birda village under Bandgaon police station of the district, Superintendent of Police, Ajay Linda said.

Based on a tip off that Purty along with his squad members were seen moving around in the jungle, Linda said a team comprising district armed police and 60th battalion of CRPF headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chakradhrpur), Nathu Singh Meena and CRPF's Commander (ops), Vikas Singh was constituted to apprehend the ultras.

Linda said Jharkhand government has announced a reward of Rs two lakh on the head of 35-year old Purty, who was wanted in over 50 cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, riots, attack on security personnel etc.

Of the 50 cases, Linda said 43 ultra-related cases were registered against Purty alone in West Singhbhum district while seven cases were pending in adjoining Khunti district.

A massive hunt has been launched by the district police to nab Purty, who was hood-winking police for long.

Apart from Purty, the other seven PLFI ultras were identified as Akila Sandi Purty, Dupan alias Topaan Kandulana, Herman Sandi Purty alias Sukhram Sandi Purty, Douro Munda, Polus Sandi Purty, Galu Sandi Purty and Prabhu Sahay Sirum.

The security personnel have recovered two country-made firearms, eight live cartridges, one wireless set with charger, five mobile phones and six sim, two motorcycles and receipt book of the outfit for collecting levy, among other items seized.

