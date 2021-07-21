Health service staff in England to get 3% pay rise
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
National Health Service (NHS) staff in England will receive a 3% pay rise, the British government said on Wednesday after it accepted the recommendations of an independent pay review body.
The pay rise for staff including nurses, paramedics, consultants, and dentists will be backdated to April 2021, the government said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- England
- National Health Service
Advertisement