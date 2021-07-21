Afghan national working in Kochi on forged documents arrested from Kolkata
An Afghanistan national who had been working at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) using forged documents has been arrested, the Ernakulam South Police said on Wednesday.
An Afghanistan national who had been working at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) using forged documents has been arrested, the Ernakulam South Police said on Wednesday. The accused was arrested from Kolkata today and brought by police to Kochi where he was sent to judicial custody.
The arrested accused has been identified as Abbas Khan alias Idgul, a native of Afghanistan. "He entered India via Nepal and forged his identity documents to get a job at the Cochin Shipyard.
After staying in Assam, he came to Kochi using forged documents including school certificates," the police said. "We received a complaint from the CSL last week. It is learned that his relatives also worked at the Cochin Shipyard," it said.
An investigation has been launched into the matter. (ANI)
