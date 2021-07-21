FIR lodged against unidentified men for harassing Darjeeling women

An FIR has been lodged in connection with the alleged harassment of a 30-year-old woman and her friends by a group of men here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the victim along with her three friends – all residents of Darjeeling in West Bengal – were waiting for a cab outside a bar, police said.

Advertisement

Three to four persons made lewd comments about them, according to the complaint lodged on Wednesday at Safdarjung Enclave police station.

The complainant got annoyed, police said, adding: she shouted at the men and made their video.

Later, their cab arrived and the women left the area, they said. On the basis of the complaint, a case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The video made by the complainant was posted on social media, prompting Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) to issue a notice to police, asking them to register an FIR.

In the video, the women can heard protesting against the men for asking them their “rate”.

The men can be seen apologising for the comments they made before the woman started recording.

Police said that efforts were on to identify the culprits.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said: ''I saw this video on social media and was disgusted to see how a group of men were fearlessly harassing the women. Strong deterrence needs to be created against sexual harassment so that no one dares to commit such a crime. We have issued a notice to police seeking an FIR and probe in the matter.'' PTI NIT/SLB MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)