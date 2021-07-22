Left Menu

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned for second time amid opposition uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 2 PM following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues.As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Bhartruhari Mahtab who was in the Chair asked the protesting members to go back to their respective seats and engage in discussion.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government was ready to discuss any topic the opposition wanted.Rajya Sabha had a discussion on Covid....

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 12:39 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday till 2 PM following sloganeering by opposition members over various issues.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon, Bhartruhari Mahtab who was in the Chair asked the protesting members to go back to their respective seats and engage in discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government was ready to discuss any topic the opposition wanted.

''Rajya Sabha had a discussion on Covid.... We are ready for discussion on whatever topic you want.... Question Hour is a right of every member,'' Joshi said.

Mahtab said that the government is agreeable to discussion on any topic and the Business Advisory Committee can finalise the subject.

Amid the din, two bills -- the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 and the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 -- were introduced in the House.

As the uproar continued, Mahtab adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House met in the morning with the Question Hour barely continuing for 12 minutes, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

