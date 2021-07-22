Left Menu

12 minor girls escape from govt shelter in UP, recovered within hours

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 22-07-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:28 IST
Twelve minor girls escaped from a government protection home after scaling its boundary wall in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, but were recovered by police within a couple of hours, an officer said on Thursday.

Six employees of the Government Children Home (Girls) in Phephna area of the district have been suspended for negligence after the inmates managed to escape on Tuesday night.

The superintendent of the home informed the police about the incident and within two hours, all of them were safely recovered, District Probation Officer Samar Bahadur Saroj said.

District Magistrate Aditi Singh constituted a committee on Wednesday to investigate the matter, Saroj said.

The six employees were suspended after the investigation revealed their negligence.

Those suspended are home guards Ramavati Devi, Leela Devi, Hansraj Yadav and Chhote Lal Yadav and department employees Rajesh and Birbal Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

