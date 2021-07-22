DSGMC elections to be held on Aug 22, Delhi govt tells HC

Directorate of Gurdwara Elections informed the Delhi High court on Thursday that elections to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will be held on August 22 and the result would be announced by August 31.

Advocate Satyakam, appearing for the Directorate and its officials, told a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that entire process of the DSGMC elections would be over by August 31, with counting scheduled to begin on August 25.

Advertisement

''We are duty bound to conduct the elections. We would have done it but for the pandemic,'' Satyakam said.

The Lieutenant Governor, who heads the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has already granted a special permission for conducting the elections and a notification would be published soon, he added.

The court was hearing a plea by Shiromani Akali Dal seeking directions for immediate resumption of election process that had been stalled and postponed.

In its plea filed through advocate Abinash K Mishra, Shiromani Akali Dal, Delhi, said that since the COVID-19 pandemic had subsided, there was no reason to keep the election process in an 'adjourned sine die mode'.

Considering the stand of the officials, the court said that no further orders or directions were required to be passed.

Earlier this year, the Directorate had notified the date of DSGMC elections as April 25. However, two days before the date of the elections, polling was postponed on account of the second wave of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)